Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells 30,429 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $4,779,483.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $165.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

