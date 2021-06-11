Insider Selling: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells $602,016.00 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 1.88. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

