Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $822.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $724.34. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $832.06.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.