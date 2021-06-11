Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $154,000.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,820.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ELVT stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.72. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the period. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.