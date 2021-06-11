Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $154,000.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,820.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ELVT stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.72. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the period. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

