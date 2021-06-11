Insider Selling: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Director C Shelton James sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $21,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,692.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CSPI stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.25. CSP Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $49.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.03 and a beta of 1.77.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.