Insider Selling: Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Major Shareholder Sells 3,660 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $106,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $27.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $809.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.61. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CONN. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.