Insider Selling: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total transaction of C$3,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24.

Shares of CM opened at C$144.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$89.42 and a 1-year high of C$146.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$131.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6321947 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CM shares. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$152.12.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

