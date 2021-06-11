Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells $304,740.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.37, for a total transaction of $304,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $155.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -190.16 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.82. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.34 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bill.com by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

