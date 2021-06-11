Insider Buying: Chelverton Growth Trust (LON:CGW) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Chelverton Growth Trust (LON:CGW) insider David Horner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).
LON CGW opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.59 million and a PE ratio of -3.03. Chelverton Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 55 ($0.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
About Chelverton Growth Trust
