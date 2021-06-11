Insider Buying: Chelverton Growth Trust (LON:CGW) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Chelverton Growth Trust (LON:CGW) insider David Horner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

LON CGW opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.59 million and a PE ratio of -3.03. Chelverton Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 55 ($0.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About Chelverton Growth Trust

Chelverton Growth Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth through investment in companies listed on the official list and traded on the Alternative Investment Market with a market capitalization at the time of investment of up to 50 million pounds. The Company invests in securities of publicly quoted the United Kingdom companies, though it may invest in unquoted securities.

