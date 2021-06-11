Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases $19,554.50 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $19,554.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AAT opened at $38.36 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $28.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised American Assets Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $779,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 34,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after buying an additional 530,213 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

