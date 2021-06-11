Insider Buying: Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Insider Buys 184 Shares of Stock

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) insider Neeta Patel acquired 184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £494.96 ($646.67).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Neeta Patel bought 179 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £494.04 ($645.47).

Shares of LON ATT opened at GBX 274 ($3.58) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,451.06. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 200.03 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.10.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

