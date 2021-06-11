Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Purchases £149.80 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Roger Alexander White purchased 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 535 ($6.99) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($195.71).
Roger Alexander White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 9th, Roger Alexander White bought 30 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £151.80 ($198.33).
LON:BAG opened at GBX 537 ($7.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £601.60 million and a PE ratio of 31.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 520.73. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
A.G. BARR Company Profile
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.