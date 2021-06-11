Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Purchases £149.80 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Roger Alexander White purchased 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 535 ($6.99) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($195.71).

Roger Alexander White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Roger Alexander White bought 30 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £151.80 ($198.33).

LON:BAG opened at GBX 537 ($7.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £601.60 million and a PE ratio of 31.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 520.73. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAG shares. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.