Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Up 7.5%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. 48,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,160,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $227,816.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,051.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $42,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,084 shares in the company, valued at $646,593.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,338 shares of company stock worth $487,423. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

