Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Insider Laurent Humeau Sells 10,318 Shares

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ INO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.10. 3,754,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,260,720. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.74. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The business’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

