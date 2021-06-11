Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of INO.UN stock opened at C$10.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$324.98 million and a PE ratio of -31.05. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$7.09 and a twelve month high of C$10.26.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

