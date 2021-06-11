Ingram Gillmore Sells 118,000 Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Ingram Gillmore sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$92,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,537,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,199,094.

GXE opened at C$0.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$203.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.12. Gear Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.86.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy lowered Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

