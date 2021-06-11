(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.61 ($13.66).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.