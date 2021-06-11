ING Groep NV Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.64.

GNRC stock opened at $344.62 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.72 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

