ING Groep NV Has $2.70 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,933 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 88,440 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in HP were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of HP by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after buying an additional 647,277 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 168.4% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in HP by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 179,277 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in HP by 344.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.61.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.