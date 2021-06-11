ING Groep NV Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,749 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

NYSE:CM opened at $119.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $120.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.2051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.