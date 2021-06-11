ING Groep NV Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after purchasing an additional 281,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,325 shares of company stock worth $3,168,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $566.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $555.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.