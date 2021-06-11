ING Groep NV Has $1.56 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,173 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,725.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,926,000 after acquiring an additional 810,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after buying an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on IP shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

Shares of IP opened at $62.83 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

