ING Groep NV Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 683,675 shares of company stock worth $11,110,631. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.