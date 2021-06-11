Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

IEA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,367. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $310.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

