Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading Up 59.7% Over Last 7 Days

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $160,886.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $6.46 or 0.00017926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

