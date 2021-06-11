Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Gap Down to $87.53

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $87.53, but opened at $85.00. Incyte shares last traded at $83.82, with a volume of 3,890 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

