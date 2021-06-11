Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $450.67 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.03. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,428 shares of company stock worth $8,611,538 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.