Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.5% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.28. 14,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.34 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.05.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

