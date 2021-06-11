iliad’s (ILIAF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ILIAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded iliad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of iliad in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on iliad in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of iliad in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded iliad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. iliad currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of ILIAF opened at $162.20 on Monday. iliad has a 52 week low of $162.20 and a 52 week high of $191.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.76.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

