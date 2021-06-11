Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.22). Idera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

NASDAQ:IDRA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,448. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 109,225 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

