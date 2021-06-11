ICHI (ICHI) Achieves Market Cap of $9.84 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $30,563.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00009144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00192636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00198865 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.72 or 0.01319246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,622.41 or 0.99880163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,934,063 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.