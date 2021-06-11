IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $278.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAC. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.87.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $151.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.04. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.49) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

