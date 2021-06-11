IAA (NYSE:IAA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

IAA stock opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. IAA has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.34.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IAA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,274,000 after buying an additional 1,118,039 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181,365 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,668,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,516,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,895,000 after purchasing an additional 222,865 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,380,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 227,687 shares during the period.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

