I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

I-Mab stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.30. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $84.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after buying an additional 5,119,630 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after buying an additional 1,038,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at $33,387,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at $20,390,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

