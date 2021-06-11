Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO Sells $899,470.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James H. Roth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, James H. Roth sold 645 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $35,965.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,834,000 after buying an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $3,053,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,736 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

