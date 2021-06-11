Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) VP Kathleen Houghton Sells 13,315 Shares

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) VP Kathleen Houghton sold 13,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $38,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,222 shares in the company, valued at $154,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HDSN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.21 million, a P/E ratio of -39.86, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.39. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HDSN shares. Craig Hallum raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 154,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,249,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 64,724 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1,437.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 286,049 shares during the period. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

