Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.43.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788,496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,807 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,052 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 1,011.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,724,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,745 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

