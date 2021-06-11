Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Hudbay Minerals worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $880,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 715,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 131,038 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 201,611 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.03 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.43.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.