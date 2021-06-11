Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.15 billion.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.78. 1,669,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,660. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,478 shares of company stock worth $2,110,298. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

