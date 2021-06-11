Horizon Protocol Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $9.06 million and $122,824.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00055692 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00157561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00192472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.90 or 0.01118445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,376.16 or 1.00031942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

