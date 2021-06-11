Hoge Finance Hits One Day Volume of $1.09 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $74.88 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00062273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.64 or 0.00839191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00088509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.21 or 0.08396819 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 408,432,418,946 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

