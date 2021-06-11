HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 577 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDP. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PDP opened at $86.97 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $63.53 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.22.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.