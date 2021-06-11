HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 124 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,249 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.15. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,293.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,809,142 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

