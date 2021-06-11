HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 187,901 Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 187,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 69,548 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 15.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

