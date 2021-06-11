Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes $9.90 Million Position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,021,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,902,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of 890 5th Avenue Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at $9,171,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at $4,845,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,747,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at $727,000.

Shares of ENFA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,185. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a blank check company that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

