Highbridge Capital Management LLC Sells 49,193 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49,193 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 20,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 7,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

BDX traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.46. 14,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,115. The firm has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

