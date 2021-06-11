Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 4.90% of Starboard Value Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,768,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,710,000.

Shares of SVAC remained flat at $$10.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 19,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,501. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

