Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at about $10,102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTPBU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 265,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,926. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

