Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 178,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of ContraFect as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ContraFect by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.29. 1,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,282. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06. ContraFect Co. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $168.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, WBB Securities started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

