Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New $12.14 Million Investment in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,226,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,139,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 2.37% of Ascendant Digital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACND. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,512,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.98 on Friday. 1,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

